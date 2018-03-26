Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Rubs Lotion On Her Bare Butt Before Shoot: Couple Goals Or So Weird?

Is Sebastian Bear McClard the most supportive husband ever? Emily Ratajkowski’s man gave her a boost during a photoshoot with a little…butt lotion? See the racy pic here!

The secret behind Emily Ratajkowski‘s daily nude pics has been revealed. Her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, 30, orchestrates everything behind the scenes! Emily, 26, revealed a behind the scenes shot of her behind on Instagram, that shows Sebastian lovingly spreading lotion all over her backside. He’s hard at work, making sure his wife’s butt looks perfect before her poolside photoshoot. She’s only wearing a thong bikini bottoms, covering up her breasts with her hands. See the wildly sexy pic below!

Some people may think that Sebastian being on booty duty is a little odd. Why would he want to watch his wife go nude in front of a bunch of strangers? Well, he doesn’t seem to be complaining! Why wouldn’t he want to see his super hot wife in only bikini bottoms! He’s awfully good at his job.

This is about the millionth time Emily’s posed nude and posted the hot results to Instagram. We have a whole gallery, in fact, of her supremely sexy Instagram posts that you can see HERE! Recently, she posted a pic that was dedicated to Sebastian. Emily posed completely nude, save for a woven sun hat, while pressed up against a wall. She captioned it, “posing for my husband like”. Seems like it was Sebastian behind the camera!

If you thought marriage was going to slow Emily’s roll when it came to stripping down, you were totally wrong! That could change, though. Emily and Sebastian have only been married a month, but he already has babies on the brain. Emily, as HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY, is “50/50″ on that idea right now. “Emily loves her body and loves her career and she knows she will be able to get back into shape when she has a child, but she also knows it changes everything,” a source told us.