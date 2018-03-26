Courteney Cox Urging Jennifer Aniston Not To Reunite With Brad Pitt: ‘Leave Him In The Past’

Courteney Cox has been reaching out to Jennifer Aniston to warn her not to fall weak and get back together with her ex Brad Pitt. Get EXCLUSIVE details!

Courteney Cox, 53, has been by her good friend Jennifer Aniston‘s side through her ups and downs and now that Jen is separated from husband Justin Theroux, 46, Courteney wants to make sure she doesn’t go back to Brad Pitt, 54. “Courteney immediately reached out to Jennifer urging her to leave Brad in the past after hearing rumors that Jen may be rekindling things with her ex,” a source close to Courteney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Courteney was with Jen through it all with Brad and with Justin too. Through good times and the bad, Courteney has helped Jen through relationship issues over the years and she still feels very protective of her friend.”

Now that Jen is single, Courteney wants her to get a fresh start and not go back to something that already ended badly. “Courteney pressured Jen as she issued a stern warning, move forward and find someone new,” the source continued. “Courteney‘s warning made it clear to Jen that friendly conversation with Brad may be, ‘OK,’ but she better not jump back in bed with him just because she is feeling weak or is going through a tough breakup!”

Courteney’s concern for Jen may be appropriate since there’s been reports that Jen and Brad have been talking regularly ever since her split from Justin. After a highly public marriage and split, the former lovebirds are used to being in the spotlight both professionally and personally. Only time will tell whether or not they rekindle a romance but the two have seemed to stay friendly over the years. Now that time has gone by and they’re both single again, it wouldn’t surprise us if they find their way back into each other’s arms.