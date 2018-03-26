Christina Aguilera Just Underwent The Most Dramatic Make-Under EVER & We Are Questioning Life Itself

What is life? I did not even recognize Christina without makeup on the cover of ‘PAPER’ magazine because she looks SO DIFFERENT. Click to see her insane make-UNDER below!

Honestly, WTF is going on. I’m awestruck with this major make-under of singer Christina Aguilera on the latest cover of PAPER magazine. To say she is stripped would be an understatement! She is completely without makeup on the cover, with her freckles front and center. She started the shoot with a full face, and did the interview as the makeup artist removed it all. A total transformation. “I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” X-tina told the mag. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Christina continued, “I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted.” We just don’t even know WHAT to say. She looks so naturally gorgeous and we love that this look is just so different for the superstar.