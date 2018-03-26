Chance The Rapper Slams Heineken For ‘Racist’ Commercial: People Outraged By New Ad

Is a new ad by Heineken racist? Chance the Rapper believes that the commercial that ends with the slogan ‘Sometimes lighter is better’ crosses the line!



Chance the Rapper, 24, is calling out Heineken for a “terribly racist” ad that he believes is part of a larger, more widespread marketing ploy to get more page views through this tactic. The ad in question features a bartender looking at a woman across the bar staring sadly at a glass of wine. He then slides her the light beer Heineken, which goes past a black woman standing at the bar, a black guitar player and a black model before reaching her. The whole ad ends with the slogan: “Sometimes lighter is better.” Oh, and the woman who gets the Heineken is surrounded by white men in the final shot. Yeah, this ad somehow got made. In addition to tweeting a link to the video, Chance wrote, “I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg.” Check out the video and Chance’s tweet below.

Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, “Yeah wtf I swear nobody saw the vid they legit slid the beer past a ton of black ppl then once it came to the white ppl they say sometimes lighter is better that’s high key sus.” Another person agreed, writing, “Yeah it’s bizarre that they’d even think it’s ok. Makes me think Chance’s theory is correct. It’s subtle enough to maintain deniability, but noticeable enough to gain publicity. Plus, it gives them big ups within the “anti-PC” (pro-casual racism) crowd.”

Recently, Chance received the prestigious Innovator Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards and gave a shout-out to all the women who inspire him. He said, Nicki Minaj, what she’s done for streaming rights. Taylor Swift, Beyonce. She invented that flash-fried surprise album, taking over everything. I didn’t invent independence in any way. It takes us coming together as artists to regain our control and power.”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

I found that joint 😂😂https://t.co/r4cgSLE8Uz — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

We’ll keep you posted if Heineken issues a response to this.