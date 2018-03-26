10 Stars Who Have Revealed Their Abs On The Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian & More

Between cut-out dresses and sheer outfits, Hollywood’s hottest stars love to show off their six pack’s on the red carpet! See Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and more stars who’ve bared their midriff for the cameras!

Cut-outs are the new go-tos! Stars are hitting the red carpets in daring, midriff-baring looks and we’re obsessed. Kim Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 22, Miley Cyrus, 25, Taylor Swift, 28, Gigi Hadid, 22, and more celebs have showed off their toned tummies during different red carpet appearances and we’ve rounded up their best looks! We’re loving how these stars are stepping outside the traditional red carpet realm, to flaunt their beautiful figures. Click through our attached gallery to see these celebs and more!

Kim Kardashian is one of our favorite style stars who bares her abs for the world to see. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is arguably in the best shape of her life, with her most recent revelation being that she’s got a 24-inch waist. Don’t believe it? — The proof is in the pics. Kim showed of her incredibly tiny midsection on the cover of Elle for the magazine’s April 2018 issue.

The mother of three has changed the fashion game indefinitely with her love for tummy-baring maxi skirts and crop tops. — A go-to look for Kim. And, we don’t blame her for flaunting her goods since she works so hard. Kim documents her workouts on her social media channels, as well as her website. The makeup entrepreneur — who just launched her own line of KKW Beauty Concealer Kits — has admitted that she doesn’t really drink and lives a predominantly healthy lifestyle. Some of Kim’s go-to fitness routines include outdoor sprints, glute kickbacks, leg presses, and StairMaster stints.

