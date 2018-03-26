Carrie Underwood’s A ‘Total Wreck’ After Face Injury: She’s ‘Having Nightmares’ Before Big Reveal

Carrie Underwood is not having an easy time emotionally while recovering from her facial injury! According to a new report, the country singer has felt like she’s ‘losing it.’

Carrie Underwood, 35, is struggling with coming to grips over how her facial injury currently looks. According to a source who gave the details of her recovery to Star, the singer has reportedly been having trouble sleeping over her appearance and has been suffering emotionally. “Carrie has been having nightmares. She hates looking in the mirror,” Star’s source said.”[It] was an emotional roller coaster. She’s felt like she was losing it. She’s a total wreck.” While Carrie has posted a few photos of her face on Instagram since her fall that required 40-50 stitches, her visage is always turned away from the camera or obscured by something. If this report is true, it would explain why she’s actively avoided showing her followers her face.

When it comes to her facial injury and the resulting scar, she’s reportedly keeping people in suspense. “She’s been so secretive,” Star source added. “It’s turned into this huge guessing game. There’s so much intrigue.” Time will tell whether or not Carrie feels comfortable enough to finally reveal her post-injury face to the world. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted with any new pictures she shares during her long road to recovery.

However, we might not have to wait too long before we see head-on pic of her new appearance. With her confirmed for CMA Fest over the summer, we know that she’ll probably be revealing her face in June during her concert then. In fact, this will be her first big performance since she fell outside her home in Nov. 2017. While you eagerly await her return to the stage, check out Carrie’s sexiest pics of all-time!