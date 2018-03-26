Ashley Graham took to Instagram to share a sexy video of her getting down in the sexiest way possible! Check out Ashley’s crazy twerking abilities right here!

Bow down to this Twerk Queen! Ashley Graham, 29, proved her twerking skills are still as flawless as ever in a new sexy Instagram video where she dances in a skintight dress. In a post that was a paid partnership with Revlon, Ashley and dancer Mette Towley got down to N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon,” with Ashley captioning the post, writing, “Getting plumped up with @mettenarrative, @nerd and @revlon’s Kiss Plumping Lip Crème💄🍋#LemonDanceChallenge #Revlon #LiveBoldly.” Time will tell if the Lemon Dance Challenge goes viral, but this post sure will! Check out the full video that showcases Ashley’s incredible twerking skills below!

We reported earlier how Tiny, 42, and T.I., 37, had an epic reaction to Ashley’s previous twerking video. “Tiny walked in on Tip watching Ashley Graham’s twerking video, but instead of getting jealous she sat down and they watched it together again,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They both think Ashely is gorgeous, but Tiny definitely twerks it better. There’s just no contest. But, watching Ashley do her thing got Tiny twerking for Tip. It led to them having a very wild time together, Tiny is still smiling.”

However, this isn’t the only time Ashley showed off her body-shaking skills! Recently, Ashley and her sister Abigail modeled the new Ta-Ta Towel by shaking their breasts in a wild Instagram video that definitely needs to be seen. While you watch Ashley twerk and shake it, check out her sexiest bathing suit pics of all-time!

We’ll keep you posted with any new, sexy twerking videos Ashley shares with all of her fans.