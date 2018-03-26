Angelina Jolie Reportedly Dating A ‘Handsome Older-Looking’ Real Estate Agent After Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie has reportedly started moving on in her first relationship since splitting with ex Brad Pitt. Get the details here!

Angelina Jolie, 42, is slowly starting to date again for the first time since her separation from Brad Pitt, 54, and is reportedly seeing a new man who is not involved in the entertainment world. “Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life,” a source close to the former couple told ET Online. Angie has told some friends she isn’t ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent,” the source claims. “He isn’t a celebrity or high profile in any way.” Although the new relationship is “not serious” it seems to be helping the talented actress. “Angie was in a very bad place after [her] split [from Brad],” the source continued. “Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.” We have reached out to Angelina’s rep about her new love interest but have yet to receive a response.

Since her breakup with Brad, Angelina has been spending a lot of time with her kids and has even happily taken them to public outings such as award shows. The former lovebirds have been sharing custody of their six children and have seemed to do so in a civil manner. Although some fans wonder if they will ever be able to make it work again, it may not be likely. “People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen,” the source told the outlet. “Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they’ve attempted therapy with the [six] children [they share], they can barely be in the same room together.”

In addition to Angelina, Brad seems to be feeling better and is looking to move on since the split. “He has made changes in his life since the split,” the source explained. “When they first split, he spent a lot of time at home and was often very down about what was going on. He was a homebody for many months, but in the last month or two, he’s been going out more. He enjoys going out to eat with close friends.”

We continue to wish Angelina and Brad all the happiness in the world as they continue on their new romantic journeys!