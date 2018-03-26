Aaron Carter Clarifies His Coming Out As Bisexual: Would He Ever Be With A Man?

Would Aaron Carter ever be open to dating a man? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, the singer revealed whether or not he’s ever considered it a possibility!

Aaron Carter, 30, just got real about what his sexuality means to him in terms of his dating life. In an EXCLUSIVE interview for HollywoodLife.com’s recent podcast, the singer opened up about coming out as a bisexual in August and set the record straight as to what exactly he meant by doing so. After being asked if he ever had a relationship with a man or if he’d be open to it, he revealed, “Yeah, no. It was more so just a story that happened when I was like 17 with somebody, and I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued. I see myself being with a woman and having kids. I want to have a family.”

The “story” Aaron is referring to that happened when he was 17 was “an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” Aaron previously tweeted. In our podcast interview, Aaron elaborated on his wish to start a family with woman, adding, “I keep telling people that. I don’t want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a story.”

Recently, Aaron broke down his new album LøVë for us in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The singer admitted one of the tracks was all about his father. He said, “It has the new version of ‘I Want Candy,’ that’s on there. I put a song that’s dedicated to my [late] father called ‘Champion.’ Then the rest are just love songs, bad love songs…ones about bad relationships, I mean. The songs are individual stories that come together.”