Melania Trump: Will She Watch Stormy Daniels’ Interview About Alleged Affair With Donald?

A ’60 Minutes’ interview with Stormy Daniels is set to air tonight, March 25, and it’s bound to reveal some explosive info about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Is Melania planning to watch it?

Stormy Daniels spoke to Anderson Cooper about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump and the interview is finally about to be released. The 60 Minutes episode will air on March 25 at 7 pm EST, but there’s one person who isn’t excited about it. We’re hearing that Melania Trump isn’t interested in watching the explosive special. “Melania will be in Florida at Mar-a-Lago when the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes interview airs, and she has no intention of watching it,” a source close to the First Lady tells HollywoodLife.

Trump’s wife also isn’t expecting for Stormy to drop any scandalous new info. “Melania has already been briefed about the main content of the show, so she’s really not expecting any surprises, but she is bracing herself for the inevitable media onslaught that is sure to follow,” our insider added.

When it comes to her marriage though, the mother of one is in a pretty tough spot due to the allegations leveled against her husband. “Melania is in a pretty impossible situation, and there’s really no way she can forgive Donald, because he hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, or even bothered to apologize to her,” our source explained. “In private there is this icy silence between Melania and Donald, and she spends as much time with Barron, and away from her husband as possible. She’s been pretty much forced into putting on this show of unity right now, but make no mistake about it, it is simply that, a show for the public.”

Before the weekend started, Melania seemed to be upset with the President. She broke protocol by arriving to and boarding Air Force One without Trump, even though they were scheduled to arrive to the airport together. She then pushed past him and hurried off the plane after landing in Florida.