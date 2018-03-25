Palm Sunday: 5 Things To Know About The Feast That Begins The Holy Week Before Easter

Palm Sunday falls on March 25 this year! If you’re unfamiliar with the Christian celebration, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Palm Sunday.

1. It initiates the Christian Holy Week. Holy Week is the last week of Lent and leads into Easter, although Easter itself isn’t included in the period as it begins the season of Eastertide. Other days celebrated throughout the seven day stretch include Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

2. The date changes year to year. As you’re probably aware, Easter doesn’t land on the same Sunday every year — which means Palm Sunday doesn’t either. While the celebration doesn’t have a set date, it’s always one week before Easter. This year the celebration lands on March 25, 2018.

3. It commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. About a week before his resurrection, Jesus Christ rode a donkey into Jerusalem, and the celebrating people there laid down small branches of trees in front of him, according to the Gospels.

4. Many Christian denominations participate in worship services. Lutheran, Methodist, Catholic, Reformed, Presbyterian, and Anglican Churches, among other Christian denominations, will attend Mass, but there’s typically also a procession or parade that people attend in celebration.

5. Palm branches factor into the celebration. Palm branches are widely recognized as a symbol of peace and victory, and were thrown before the feet of conquering heroes in biblical times. Today, many Christians participate in a procession that involves carrying palm fronds. However, in some places were palm branches are hard to obtain, they’re replaced with branches of other native trees such as yew, olive, box, and willow.