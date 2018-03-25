Tiffany Trump Clashes With Dad Donald By Liking A March For Our Lives Poster

Did Tiffany Trump just go against her father to support stricter gun laws? Donald’s daughter ‘liked’ a photo of a March For Our Lives protester holding a sign that’s directed at GOP lawmakers. You NEED to see it!

Tiffany Trump may have just made one of her political views known and it doesn’t line up with her dad’s beliefs. The 24-year-old daughter of Donald Trump appeared to “like” a post from her verified Instagram account that included multiple photos of people holding signs at the March For Our Lives on March 24. One of the signs was from the New York rally and included the message, “Next Massacre Will Be The GOP In The Midterm Elections.”

When a screenshot of Tiffany’s support of the image spread around on Twitter, people reacted positively to her taking a stand against gun violence — even though they directly oppose her own father’s views.“We are one step closer to my ironic/dream scenario in which Tiffany Trump takes her family down,” one person tweeted. “Good for Tiffany Trump. You don’t have to follow your parents. Mines a white supremacist and today while marching I got myself a Black Lives Matter button. Be the change,” said another. That’s an excellent point. If children always followed their parents’ beliefs, we wouldn’t see the sort of change that teens today are demanding for.

While Tiffany was liking Instagram posts about the march protesting against gun violence, her father was in Mar-a-Lago with Melania and Barron Trump. The First Family fled to Florida on the evening of March 23, aka the night before an estimated 800,000 people flooded the streets of Washington D.C. to speak out about the need for stricter gun laws. At least one of the Trumps is listening to the thousands of students demanding for the government to choose kids over guns. Too bad it’s not the one in charge.