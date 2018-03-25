Stormy Daniels Claims Trump Tempted Her Into Sex With A Possible Spot On ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Some men use flowers and candy to woo a woman’s heart. For Donald Trump, he allegedly promised to get Stormy Daniels on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ if she would have sex with him!

It seems the man behind The Art Of The Deal needed to promise some primetime exposure to get Stormy Daniels, 39, into bed with him. Before she allegedly slept with President Donald Trump, 71, the former Celebrity Apprentice star supposedly used a spot on his show as a lure. “[Trump] goes, ‘Got an idea, honeybunch. Would you ever consider going on and– and being a contestant?’ ” Stormy told Anderson Cooper during her 60 Minutes interview on March 25, according to Deadline. Trump proposed the idea of Stormy on the show ahead of their alleged sexual encounter in 2006.

“And I laughed and– and said, ‘NBC’s never gonna let, you know, an adult film star be on.’ He goes, ‘That’s why I want you. You’re gonna shock a lotta people, you’re smart and they won’t know what to expect. It’s gonna be spectacular, they’re totally into the idea.’ I was like mhmm. That part I never believed,” Stormy said. The two reportedly maintained a relationship afterward, and a year later – in 2007 – they met against at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss a development about her role on Celebrity Apprentice.

“I mean, I’m not blind. But at the same time, maybe it’ll work out, you know?….I thought of it as a business deal,” she said, per the New York Post. This “business deal” went bust. After he made her wait “four hours,” including having her watch a documentary airing during Discovery’s Shark Week, Donald allegedly tried to initiate sex again. She brushed him off. Donald reportedly said he would have an answer for her “next week.”

“And I was like, ‘OK, cool. Well — I guess call me next week. And I took my purse and left.” Ultimately, Stormy says that Trump said couldn’t get her a spot on Celebrity Apprentice. They never met again.

Recently, Donald’s lawyer Michael Cohen filed a $20 million civil suit against Stormy on Mar 16. Cohen claims that he added up the times Stormy has allegedly broken the terms of her NDA and that he’s owed $1 million for each time the terms were allegedly violated. In response, Stormy has since filed suit to nullify the NDA on the grounds that Trump allegedly never signed it!

“He was like, ‘wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’” –Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels says she and Mr. Trump had unprotected, consensual sex in his hotel suite the night they met. She says they only had sex one time. She was 27; he was 60. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Prior to that, Stormy’s attorney Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on New Day that Stormy “was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump.” While he teased, “She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here.” What she revealed was that supposedly, a man approached her in Vegas and threatened her to “forget” the whole affair!

Time will tell how Trump’s legal team will respond to this interview.