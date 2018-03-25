Scott Disick ‘Flattered’ Fans Are Worried About Relationship With Sofia Amid Rumors She’s Over It

Scott Disick is not angry about the public interest in his relationship with current gf Sofia Richie and in fact, he takes it as a compliment. Get the details here.

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, have been dating for a while now and their ups and downs have made a lot of headlines but it turns out Scott is pleasantly surprised by all the attention. “I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care,” Scott recently said, according to Daily Mail. “It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.” With how often Scott’s personal life is in the public eye, it’s good to know he’s taking it all in stride! As a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he is used to the attention, after all, so it’s no surprise he would be comfortable.

The “bad boy” is known for hanging out and having fun with multiple women but he’s seemed pretty devoted to Sofia since their relationship began last year. Their age difference may be quite big but that doesn’t seem to bother Scott in the least bit. From hanging out on the beach together to taking a casual walk, the good looking couple love to spend time together whenever they get the chance. There’s been rumors that things have been rocky between the two lovebirds lately but they’ve still been hanging out.

When Scott’s not spending time with Sofia, he’s sharing custody of his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Although things can sometimes get difficult, the former couple have kept things on civil terms for their children which is great since the kids seem to love spending time with Scott. Whether he continues dating Sofia or goes back to the single life, we have a feeling Scott will cope with things just fine!