Olivia Culpo In Her Sexiest Bikinis & Outfits Ever After Reported Split From Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo is apparently enjoying being single & her recent Instagram pics are proof! Check out some of her sexiest looks since her reported breakup from Danny Amendola here!

Parting is such sweet sorrow — unless you’re having an unbelievable time in Vegas with your gal pals afterward! Olivia Culpo, 25, and Danny Amendola, 32, may have reportedly called things off, but she certainly has shown no signs of being sad about the apparent split! Since news broke that Danny had reportedly unfollowed the former Miss Universe on Instagram, Olivia has shared a slew of sexy pics to her social media account, including a bunch of photos from her time at Sin City! Check some of her sexiest post-breakup pics in our gallery above!

We reported earlier how after dating for more than two years, Danny allegedly unfollowed Olivia on Instagram and has since deleted each and every photo they’ve ever taken together. While that sounds incredibly cold, Olivia has not done the same so maybe this reported breakup is just temporary? Time will tell, but judging by her recent pics, Olivia is spending no time mourning love’s loss if a split did indeed go down. Also it’s worth noting that several celeb couples, including Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. However, both couples have stayed together so maybe there’s still hope for Danny and Olivia.

Since then, Olivia has embarked on an epic girls’ trip. Her recent Vegas excursion involves her BFF, actress Cara Santana, and her pregnant sister Aurora Culpo. On Mar. 23, Cara posted a fun video of the three of them getting all dressed up for a night out in Sin City! In addition to the video, she captioned the clip writing, “Operation: Surprise Vegas Girl’s Night Complete.” Click here to Olivia’s hottest Instagram pics ever!