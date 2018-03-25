Kourtney & Younes Vs. Scott & Sofia: Which Pair Takes The Cuter Couple Pics?

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have officially moved on from each other and are in new relationships, but who’s cuter with their new boo? Check out their best couple pics and vote here!

Although Scott Disick, 34, will always hold a torch for Kourtney Kardashian, 38, the two are long broken up at this point, and they’ve been dating Sofia Richie, 19, and Younes Bendjima, 24, respectively, for months now. Scott and Sofia were first linked in May when they were photographed looking quite cozy on a yacht together, but at the time, she insisted they were nothing more than friends. Things must’ve escalated over the summer, though, because by September, they were in a full-on romance. The two were inseparable at the beginning of their relationship, with new photos of them surfacing on the regular…and getting more steamy by the day!

By October, they were vacationing together to Mexico, and looked like a total couple while jet skiing, hitting the beach for romantic strolls and more. This was all in the midst of Kourtney’s flourishing romance with Younes, though. Although they’ve known each other since 2016, they first started getting serious after Kourtney gave Scott the boot for good at the beginning of 2017. By May, they weren’t hiding their romance from the paparazzi any longer, although Kourtney was shy about commenting on their status publicly. Throughout the summer, Kourt and Younes took a number of glamorous and romantic excursions all over the world, and she even started talking about him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians this fall.

Now, months later, both relationships are going strong, and Sofia and Younes have both met the kids that Kourtney and Scott share together! There’s been dozens of cute couple photos of the pairs in recent months, and you can cast your vote below on who you think takes the cuter pics:

However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Scott is still convinced Kourtney will come “crawling back” to him one day, and it definitely seems like he’ll be ready to ditch Sofia if that ever happens. We won’t hold our breaths, though…