Kim Kardashian Trolled By Haters For Photoshop Fail That Squashed A Car In The Background

Oh no! Kim Kardashian is being slammed online after she posted a photo that appears to have been badly photoshopped. Check out the original pic and the one she posted!

Every once in a while a member of the Kardashian family gets caught using photoshop and is immediately trolled online. Well, today is one of those days! Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a peach Yeezy jacket over a grey sports bra and bike shorts to her Instagram and it caught flack for something funky in the background. Fans noticed that a car behind her looked incredibly squished together, almost to the point where its unrecognizable. Tons of the 37-year-old’s followers called her out for photoshopping the paparazzi pic in the comments, which have since been disabled. “What happened with the car in the back,” one person asked. “This is obviously edited,” commented another. Yikes.

In comparison to the original photo, it does look like Kim’s version was edited. Not only is the car in the background incredibly squished together, but there’s also a sharp bend in the groove of the street in the bottom right of the image. What might be most disappointing about the editing is that it took away from the message the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was trying to send with the post. She shared the image on March 24, just after landing in Washington D.C. with Kanye West and their daughter North to protest gun violence at the March For Our Lives. “Let’s March! @AMarch4OurLives @EveryTown,” Kim captioned the photo.

While sharing an edited photo isn’t the best way to support an important cause, Kim made up for it by sharing videos from the demonstration to her Instagram story and Snapchat. She also posted a photo of Kanye and North at the protest to her Twitter with the caption, “I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two. I hope North remembers this forever.”