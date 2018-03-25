‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Final Auditions Before Hollywood Week

‘American Idol’ is back for its 5th episode and it’s the final auditions before the golden ticket holders head off to Hollywood! Follow along with our live blog here!

American Idol is back on for another night full of inspired hopefuls looking to catch their big break by auditioning for the talented musician hosts, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan and making their way to Hollywood. With these being the final auditions until the performers start their journey in Hollywood, it’s sure to be exciting at every turn! Follow along with our live blog here as we check out which hopefuls get the golden ticket and which will have to return home empty handed.

Gabby Barrett -The night starts off in Nashville, TN with this 17-year-old from Pittsburgh, PA. The blonde singer is close with her dad and has been singing since she was young. She sings “Good Girl” by her idol, Carrie Underwood. After Katy asks her to sing something else, she keeps suggesting country songs. Lionel tells her they’re looking for her sound and not a replica of someone else. She then belts out a church song, which the judges loved. Lionel gives her a yes vote and so does Luke. Katy tops it off with another yes and she’s off to Hollywood! Before she leaves, the judges take things one step further and play a joke on her dad by bringing him into the room and telling him Gabby’s upset. Gabby then surprises him and lets him know the great news.

Caitlin Lucia – Next up, this vibrant girl from Orange County, CA sings Katy’s “I Kissed a Girl” with her own unique sound while playing an acoustic guitar. Katy compliments her by telling her she thinks she may have sang the song better than her but feels she has more to her voice than she’s letting on. Luke thinks she has complete control of her great original voice. Lionel, Luke and Katy all give her an “absolute yes” and she’s going to Hollywood!

The episode then takes a spin on auditions full of Elvis Presley songs and even includes an audition by Elvis’ cousin, Amelia Presley. She chooses to sing “Heartbreak Hotel” and wows the judges.

Drake Milligan – This 19-year-old Texas boy is also a huge fan of Elvis and sings “You Look So Good in Love” by George Strait. The judges really like his country sound and Lionel compliments him on his comfortableness. Katy thinks he’s a star in the making. All three judges tell Drake, whose nickname is “Hollywood”, that he’s going to Hollywood!

