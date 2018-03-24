Zendaya Looked Like A Princess In Flirty Dress At Kids’ Choice Awards

Zendaya always looks good, and the 2018 KCAs were no different! She looked stunning in a nude ball gown!

Zendaya, 21, totally slayed at the Kid’ Choice Awards! Held live from the Forum in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 24, Zendaya looked stunning wearing a nude midi gown. The fit and flare tulle dress was feminine and flirty, and just SO pretty! It had a sweetheart neckline and nude sleeves, basically, it was perfection!

Just hours before the show, Zendaya took to the streets of L.A. to support the March For Our Lives! She got glam quick — at the KCAs, her hair was in soft waves and her makeup was glowing. She also wore GLASSES, which I thought was a totally cool move on her part! So chic!

Last year, at the 2017 show, she wore a slinky and sexy rust-colored silk dress, with green high heeled boots. She wore a thick diamond chocker on her neck and her hair was pulled tightly back into a low ponytail. This was such a different look — that’s one of the things we love about Zendaya! She’s always reinventing herself!

Zendaya also just released her own clothing collaboration with Boohoo.com. The 50+ piece collection starts at just $5 and ranges in sizes from 4 to 20. There was some controversy over larger sizes not being available, but they just sold out first, and the brand replenished stock quickly. Zendaya even responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about it. She really connects and cares about her fans!

See pics of the best dressed stars at the KCAs in the gallery attached!