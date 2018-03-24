Sofia Richie’s Friends Warn Her That Scott Disick Is Like Donald Trump Jr.: ‘This Could Be Her Future’

We’re hearing that Sofia Richie’s friends believe Scott Disick and Donald Trump Jr. have a lot in common! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Are you convinced that Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick‘s, 34, relationship is doomed? If so, you’re not alone. Word has it, Sofia’s friends are certain she’s going to get hurt and they’re even looking at Donald Trump Jr.‘s, 40, infidelity allegations as a cautionary tale for her! ”Sofia’s friends have continued to monitor their relationship and actually like that the Donald Trump Jr. claims are out there because they are comparing Scott to Donald and basically telling her this could be her future if she continues her relationship with him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The source went on to add that her close inner circle are fighting hard to convince her that she should leave this relationship. “Her friends and family have her best interests at heart and Scott has yet to prove his worth. They hope they can reason with her before it’s to late because they don’t think his intentions with her are the best. It’s quite the uphill battle but if they keep at it maybe she’ll eventually listen to their concerns.”

These new details emerge just after we learned that Sofia’s father Lionel Richie attempted to confront Scott and convince him that she is too young for this relationship. “Lionel has made subtle hints to the media that he does not approve of the relationship,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Lionel thinks Scott is too old, and his bad boy reputation is too much for Lionel. He thinks Scott is a bad influence on his much younger daughter. The concerned father has made pleas to Scott to leave his daughter alone and date someone his own age.” As of now, it doesn’t appear as though Scott is listening to him!