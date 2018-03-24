Shawn Mendes Gets Ambushed & Covered In Slime After Winning Best Male Artist Award At KCAs

Surprise! Shawn Mendes wasn’t able to make it to the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards so the event came to him. He got slimed as he was named Favorite Male Artist.

Is this a first? Shawn Mendes, 19, wasn’t able to make the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, so the show came to him! He was up for Favorite Male Artist and Nickelodeon star, and host John Cena tossed the action to Nickelodeon star Jace Norman, who was on a movie studio lot and creeped up on Shawn’s trailer with a couple of guys carrying massive buckets of green slime. Jace knocked on the door, pretending he was a production assistant, telling Shawn “We need you on set.” He came out to get clobbered head to toe in the green stuff.

“You guys are amazing, thank you so much,” he said with a smile as he held on to his new orange trophy and wiped the slime out of his eyes. Shawn has had such a killer 201 with hits like “Nothing Holding Me Back,” and he just dropped brand new music on March 23 ahead of the show with the R&B tinged single “Lost in Japan.” It was his second song he dropped in two days time, releasing the rocker “In My Blood” the day prior. Both tracks are mind-blowing and fans are now so stoked for his second album to come.

Shawn was in good company in the slime department, as America’s Got Talent hosts Heidi Klum and Mel B. were on swings over a pit of the green stuff when it suddenly erupted, covering their gorgeous glam sequined jumpsuits in the sticky goo. Mel in particular seemed totally shocked to get hit with it, but hey…it’s the KCAs. Wearing your best outfit will pretty much guarantee it will end up ruined. Congrats to Shawn and all the other 2018 KCAs winners!

Shawn mendes i’m pretty sure Shrek told you to get out his swamp and you didn’t smh😤 pic.twitter.com/CjZQzBPWOt — shawn mendes (@MendesNotified) March 25, 2018

