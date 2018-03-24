Paul McCartney Marches In NYC for John Lennon — ‘My Best Friend Was Shot Not Far From Here’

Paul McCartney marched alongside millions of students protesting for the end of gun violence at the March For Our Lives. During the demonstration, he spoke about his ‘best friend’ John Lennon’s death.

Thanks to the courageous survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, millions of people have joined forces around the globe to tell American lawmakers that #EnoughIsEnough. Unfortunately, many of these people have heartbreaking stories to tell about how loved ones were killed from being shot, and Paul McCartney is among one of those storytellers.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here so it’s important to me,” the 75-year-old musician told CNN during the March For Our Lives in New York City, referring to the site where former bandmate John Lennon was shot and killed 37 years ago. “I don’t know [if we can end gun violence]” he added. “But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it.”

In Dec. 1980, Lennon was returning home from a recording studio with his wife Yoko Ono when gunman Mark David Chapman fired five rounds into his back, killing him in the archway of The Dakota Building. Nearly four decades later, students are being killed in their classrooms because lawmakers have yet to institute stricter gun laws and take a stand against gun violence.

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," says Paul McCartney, remembering his Beatles bandmate John Lennon at the March for Our Lives in New York City https://t.co/u4aBKWC1Jb pic.twitter.com/8Jnjn8A3xH — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2018

McCartney isn’t the only celebrity who participated in one of the demonstrations across the world on March 24. Stars like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and more flocked to the nation’s capitol to lend their voices to the cause. Miley and Ariana both performed in Washington D.C. with the former performing her 2009 hit, “The Climb” and the latter giving an emotional rendition of her track, “Be Alright.”