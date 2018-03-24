Millie Bobby Brown Honors Parkland Victims At KCAs With Their Names Written On Her Outfit

Millie Bobby Brown made quite the fashion ‘statement’ at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The ‘Stranger Things’ star wore an outfit adorned with the names of the 17 students and teachers killed during the horrific Parkland shooting!

With the Kids’ Choice Awards happening on the same day as the March For Our Lives, Millie Bobby Brown, 14, made sure to honor both the teens marching for the cause and those that helped her win “Favorite TV Actress.” The Stranger Things star said she was grateful to be at the KCAs as an actor, “but, more than anything, I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard…one that can help influence change.” Millie then said, “for the angels among us…this is for you.” She then turned away, showing that the names of the Parkland shooting victims were written on the back of her outfit!

Add Millie Bobby Brown to the numerous celebs who marched at the massive gun-control event, or those who helped support the demand for change. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and more all voiced love and support for the movement. In fact, Camila, after winning “Best Breakout Award” at the KCAs, said she and her family just came from the march.

How will MBB’s moment stack up against the best moments in Kids’ Choice History? Remember, this was the show that blasted Katy Perry in the face with a geyser of slime in 2010. The green gunk actually looked good on her, as she was in a lemon yellow dress and blue hair. Speaking of dresses, how about the time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Miley Cyrus wore the same Nickelodeon orange dress in 2009? “You have a wardrobe malfunction, Dwayne,” the former Hannah Montana said. With the Rampage star set to appear at the show, here’s hoping he picked an outfit with better “coverage.”

Speaking of The Rock, his BFF and frequent co-star, Kevin Hart, 37, was one of the “slime-lights” of last year. During the 2017 ceremony, the Central Intelligence star taunted the audience that he would be one of the few celebrities to avoid getting slimed at the notoriously messy ceremony. Famous last words. Kevin got smacked in the face with some of the gooey-est gunk imaginable. It just goes to show, celebs can’t sleep on the KCAs or they’re going to wind up a green, gunked-up mess.