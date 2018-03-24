Megan Fox Shows Off Sexy Body In Sheer Bodysuit — See Her Hottest Lingerie Pics Ever

Megan Fox donned an affordable black bodysuit for a lingerie line’s launch at Forever 21. As always, she looked stunning! See the sexy outfit along with more of her hottest lingerie looks!

Megan Fox can make anything look good, but her latest appearance might be one of her best yet! The actress rocked a sheer black bodysuit from her collaboration with Frederick’s of Hollywood to help promote the brand’s launch at Forever 21 in Glendale, Calif. on March 23. She paired the sexy garment — which retails for about $48.50 — with high-waisted skinny jeans, and patent leather Louboutins. Megan wore her long locks down and sported a red lip for a pop of color.

The mom of three is no stranger to wearing lingerie outside of the bedroom. She’s been serving as Frederick’s brand ambassador, stakeholder, and creative partner since 2016. As one of her duties, she’s modeled tons of the pieces for them in sexy photoshoots. The Transformers star has also taken selfies in the undergarments to post to her own social media accounts. Click through the gallery above to see some of her sexiest lingerie photos!

From acting to working with the bra brand to parenting, Megan’s certainly a busy gal. But her personal life still matters to her, of course. She revealed to Us Weekly how she and her husband of eight years Brian Austin Greene find time for each other. “We don’t do it often, but we went to Nobu for Valentine’s Day and that was nice,” she told the magazine at the mall launch. “The thing about that that’s so essential is you remember why you like the person that you had kids with.”

She added that her and her husband’s schedules can make things difficult, but that they always reconnect easily. “When you have so many people pulling at you and needing stuff, you kind of forget. You become like business partners and then you go on a date and you’re like, ‘Ugh! I’m attracted to you!’ So it’s important to do that,” she continued, before adding, “I’m gonna try and do it more often.”