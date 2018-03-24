It was a family affair at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards for Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon. They brought their adorable twins dressed as their mini-me’s to the event and we’ve got the pics.

Aww! Nick Cannon, and Mariah Carey were friendly exes on the orange carpet for the 2018 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 24. The two came together as a family unit with precious six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, looking so cute in outfits that matched their famous folks. Mimi, 47, appeared ageless and fantastic in a black leather motorcycle jacket, white t-shirt and tight black pants. Little Roe looked just like her mommy in an adorable idential look. They even twinned with their hair, pulling it into high curly ponytails. Monroe sported a fierce pair of shades to hide her eyes from all of the flashbulbs, and Mimi did the same, later taking them off to show off her sparkling brown eyes..

Roc looked just like daddy Nick, 37, wearing a matching white and orange track suit that seemed to have orange ooze dripping down from the shoulders. Hey, slime is green! But orange is the color of the carpet and the awards at the annual Nickelodeon event where kids choose their favorite musicians, TV stars and even YouTube sensations.

Nick was a presenter during the 2018 KCAs, while Mimi was there to play loving mom as her kids got to watch the likes of John Cena, Heidi Klum, Mel B., Shawn Mendes and others get slimed. Of course the show wouldn’t dream of ever putting picture perfect Mimi in such a yucky position. We’ll take our favorite diva just the way she is, glammed up and looking flawless. She even put on a show of support with Nick by leaning into him on the orange carpet while he lovingly put his arm around her. After their contentious split, it’s good to see that they’re making nice and being wonderful co-parents to their adorable children.

The family steps out! @MariahCarey @NickCannon and demkids tonight at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/pAoVwf0fzm — Lambily (@Lambily) March 25, 2018

