Kylie Jenner Shares Pic Of 2 Lamborghinis For ‘Mom & Dad’ Travis Scott: Did He Get Her Another Car?

Kylie Jenner showed off some very expensive cars on Snapchat that aren’t her push present. Did Travis Scott gift her more lavish vehicles? See the pics!

Kylie Jenner is back to her social media sharing ways, and this time she gave fans a peek at some pricey new additions to car collection. The 20-year-old took to Snapchat to post a photo of a bright orange Lamborghini parked close to a matching brown model. She wrote, “Mom & Dad” across the bottom of the photo.

The caption was likely referencing Travis Scott, aka the father of Kylie’s young daughter Stormi Webster. It certainly looks like one of them was for him! It’s unclear whether the luxury vehicles were purchased by Kylie herself or by Travis as a gift. We already know he gifted her a $1.4 million Ferrari as a push present, so we wouldn’t put it past the rapper to splurge on another expensive car for his girlfriend.

Kylie certainly seems happy with the newest additions to her garage, but her family might not be too fond of her showing the cars off on the internet. When the new mom revealed in February that her boyfriend dropped over a million bucks on a car after she gave birth to their baby girl, sources told People that the Kardashian crew thought the gesture was utterly insane. “Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” the insider told the magazine about the reactions from Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. “She has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth.” Her older siblings also think their little sister needs to “tone down things a tad now that she is a mom,” the source added. Well it doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon!