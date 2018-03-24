So hot! Kylie Jenner is showcasing her amazing figure in a new clip and we can’t look away! Take a peek!

There’s bouncing back from a pregnancy and then there’s Kylie Jenner bouncing back from a pregnancy! Just under 2 months after welcoming baby Stormi Webster into the world, the reality star shared a clip on Snapchat that is downright incredible! The 20-year-old makeup mogul has super-sleek abs already! And the skin-tight black leggings she has on also showcased her curvaceous derriere!

This amazing new clip comes just hours after Kylie shared with her followers that she might be adding some new wheels to her already world-class fleet of cars! “Mom & Dad” she captioned a pair of brand-new looking Lamborghinis parked in a garage. Are she and Travis Scott, 25, both getting new whips?! As diehard fans know, this post comes exactly a month after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed to fans that Travis had gotten her the mother of all push presents when she become a mother — a $1.4 million Ferrari!

Although Travis and Kylie’s first days as parents appear to be blissful, we’re hearing that someone isn’t all that happy! We are of course referring to her ex, Tyga, 28! “Kylie blocked Tyga’s calls after he wouldn’t leave her alone. Tyga still misses Kylie and really wants to see her and meet her baby Stormi Webster,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga’s calls and texts became too much for Kylie to handle… she is trying to move forward. Travis was also annoyed that Tyga was still blowing up Kylie’s phone, so he pressured Kylie to block Tyga’s phone number too. Kylie has no intention of seeing Tyga anytime soon, or to let him meet her new baby, she sees no point in it.” Sounds like Tyga is feeling some serious regret about how things went down with Kylie!