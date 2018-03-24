Kids’ Choice Awards Best Dressed 2018 — Heidi Klum, Zendaya & More

It’s all about the Kids’ on this night, but for us, it’s all about the fashion! See all the coolest looks that came down the orange carpet in our gallery below!

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards were a big night. The show, held on March 24, was hosted by WWE superstar John Cena. Pharrell‘s group N.E.R.D. and JoJo Siwa rocked the stage. But before the show, we saw a ton of gorgeous stars on the orange carpet of the Forum in Los Angeles. We loved all the colorful fashion looks, and hope that those amazing dresses and jumpsuits aren’t completely ruined by SLIME by the end of the night!

Daniella Monet shined in a silver and black halter dress. She shimmered with every step! Lexi DiBenedetto wore a pastel pink midi dress that was low cut and super cute! Dani Perkins wore a fit and flare dress that was a fun, lime green color! Gymnast Laurie Hernandez looked gorgeous in a light pink wrap dress, with her megawatt smile as her best accessory! Her hair was pulled up into a high bun and she wore a berry lipstick.

Heidi Klum usually dresses super sexy at awards shows — with lots of cleavage, sheer panels, and cut outs. But this look was more family friendly. Kristen Bell was absolutely glowing. She’s a Neutrogena brand ambassador, so we love that you can get her look with drugstore skincare and makeup!

Former Fifth Harmony member and solo star Camila Cabello looked stunning, wearing a gorgeous gown. Hailee Steinfeld rocked an amazing look on the carpet as well. Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure‘s beautiful blonde hair totally popped against her dress! Loved it!

Zendaya always looks amazing, and this carpet was no different. She just released a collaboration with Boohoo.com and we want everything — we love her style!

See more stars like Yara Shahidi, Kat Graham, and Storm Reid in the gallery attached!