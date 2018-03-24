Nickelodeon, please don’t slime Heidi Klum, because her outfit is killer! The ‘AGT’ judge rocked the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards wearing a polka dot tutu. You’re gonna love this outfit!

Has Heidi Klum ever worn an outfit that doesn’t look good? The former supermodel pulls double duty as the host of Project Runway and a judge on America’s Got Talent, but she always looks flawless despite that busy schedule. While the Kids’ Choice Awards isn’t exactly the venue for high fashion, she still did it up on the 2018 orange carpet! Heidi wore such a fun outfit, rocking a black and white mini dress complete with a tutu for a skirt!

Heidi has legs for days in this super short dress, and paired with heels, she looks even better. The top of the dress is a sleek, shimmery black fabric with a fairly low cut neckline and long sleeves. But then it gets fun. The skirt is covered in billowy black tulle, dotted with giant white spots. Use your imagination to decide what they are. Clouds? Flowers? The biggest polka dots ever? Whatever it is, it looks amazing!

Remember Heidi’s killer outfit from last year’s KCAs? Despite this being a kids event — the kids event — she oozed sex appeal in an orange dress with dangerous cutouts. The orange, black, and white maxi dress featured a thigh-high slit, shoulder cutouts, and a low neckline. Her abdomen was basically totally uncovered, save for some strategic strips of fabric. What a goddess!

Unfortunately, Heidi’s not up for an award tonight, March 24, at the Kids’ Choice Awards, but that may be a good thing — that divine outfit could be free from a sliming! Fingers crossed that she’s not presenting or, you know, just picked out of the audience for the job. Hey, anything could happen at the KCAs!