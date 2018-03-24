Hailee Steinfeld Goes Braless In Daring Top At Kids’ Choice Awards

Hailee looked sexy at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, wearing a silky blouse with no bra! See her gorgeous look below!

Hailee Steinfeld, 21, looked so amazing at the 2018 KCAs, held live from Los Angeles, Calif. at the Forum. Hosted by John Cena, the show was full of laughs, stars and SLIME, but Hailee kept the glam at 100 from the second she walked onto the stage. She looked flawless! Hailee presented Favorite TV Actress at the show, and got a huge applause when she stepped on stage! She presented alongside Storm Reid, who was wearing a colorful Moschino suit.

Hailee went braless in a white top with cut outs down the center. She rocked silver sequin pants with a big bow at the waist. The top was short in the front, but when she walked away, she looked like AN ANGEL — there was a long white train behind her — gorgeous! Her beauty look was gorgeous, as well. She had bright red nails and glowing skin. Her eyes were defined with a cat eye liner and her lips were plump and neutral. Her hair was slick and straight, with a piece pulled back in the center, showing off her gorgeous, full brows. Her look was so cool and perfect for the occasion! She presented the award to Millie Bobby Brown, who was wearing an all-denim look that honored the Parkland shooting victims.

See Hailee’s gorgeous look and tons more colorful and cool fashion from the Kids’ Choice Awards in the gallery attached above!