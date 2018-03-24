2018 Kids’ Choice Awards Hottest Hunks: John Cena, Quincy Brown, Grant Gustin, & More

It’s getting hot in here! The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards brought out a lot of babes! See pics of Quincy Brown, Grant Gustin, Alex Hayes and more.

What a sight! All of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities gathered at the Forum in Inglewood, California on March 24, and we can’t get over how good they all look. John Cena, 40, who’s hosting for the second year in a row, decided to switch it up by showing up in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume. He even had the eye mask! Not only is he a hunk, but he has an incredible sense of humor. No wonder his fiancée Nikki Bella is so in love! But of course, there’s a reason behind his look. John will be the voice behind Baron Draxum in the upcoming series Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. So funny, right?

However, stars like Quincy Brown, Grant Gustin, and Odell Beckham Jr., opted for more traditional looks. Quincy kept it simple with a denim jacker and black pants. He also rocked a man bun, and we can’t get enough! Following in his lead, Odell sported an orange and yellow hoodie, edgy sneakers, and distressed jeans. We loved his outfit, but we couldn’t stop staring at his “smize.” He sure knows how to work the orange carpet!

Patrick Schwarzenegger also looked dapper in a black ensemble with white and red accents. He dressed it down with white sneakers, and posed with his hands in his pockets. He’s too cool. Check out more of our favorite hunks including Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin in the gallery above. Don’t you wish you were there?!