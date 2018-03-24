Colton Haynes’ Mom Dies: Lucy Hale & More Stars Support Him In His ‘State Of Shock’

This is so heartbreaking! Celebrities are sending love to Colton Haynes after he revealed his mother passed away on March 23 due to kidney and liver complications.

Our thoughts are with Colton Haynes as he his mourning the loss of his mother Dana Haynes who died on Friday. “Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life… my momma,” Colton shared to Instagram. “Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but, I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel,” he added. His devastating announcement immediately touched stars like Lucy Hale who commented, “Colton… She was beautiful. I’m so very sorry friend.” Paul W. Downs, Michael Turchinart, and Amelia Gray Hamlin also expressed their condolences. We can’t imagine how difficult this is. In addition to the celebrity support, his fans have shared kind messages as well. “I am so sorry about your mom Colton. May God provide you strength & comfort during this time. Sending hugs & prayers to you & your family. It’s beautiful to see this tremendous outpour!

Colton has been extremely vocal about his mother’s condition. Just last month, the Teen Wolf star revealed Dana was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure. And although a liver transplant could have cured her, it didn’t come soon enough. But despite her diagnosis, Colton shared that his mother remained hopeful. “Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, ‘The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh,'” Colton said.

In order to pay for her medical expenses, a Gofundme page was set up. And to honor Dana’s death, any extra donations on the page will go toward the American Liver Foundation to help bring awareness to the devastating condition. We admire Colton’s strength during this time, it’s clear Dana impacted so many lives.