JoJo Siwa, Liza Koshy & More Covered In Slime At The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

Watch out for the green stuff! So many of our fave celebs were slimed during the Kids’ Choice Awards, and we’re pretty thrilled about it.



No one is safe! Nope, not even John Cena, 40, the host of the Kids’ Choice Awards. On Saturday, March 24, a bunch of your fave stars came together for the 2018 show. Little did they know they would be slimed repeatedly throughout the show! YouTube sensation, JoJo Siwa, was slimed on stage right after she finished up a performance. Then we got to watch a short clip of her meeting fans, which was followed by her accidentally sliming them when she finds a big green button in the back of her SUV. Clever, JoJo! Another YouTube star, Liza Koshy, was also slimed on stage right after she accepted the orange blimp for Favorite YouTube Star.

So many stars were caught in the green stuff, including America’s Got Talent stars, Heidi Klum and Melanie B. The two ladies were swinging over a pool of slime when suddenly it blew up right underneath them! Then the host, John, was hand fed slime by Fuller House star, Candace Cameron Bure, right before a commercial break. Maybe that doesn’t officially count, but his face was covered in the green stuff and it was hilarious! Speaking of moments that might not count, Channing Tatum accidentally caused an “avalanche” on stage which left him covered in fake snow. Whoops! Who else had the honor of being slimed? Olympic gymnast, Laurie Hernandez, and Barbie. Yes, really — Barbie got slimed while video chatting in from her dream house!

However, not all of the sliming happened on stage! Shawn Mendes got a surprise slime-ing when Jace Norman knocked on his trailer door outside. As soon as Shawn opened the door he was ambushed with three large buckets of slime to the face!