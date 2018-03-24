March For Our Lives: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus & More Celebrities Protesting Gun Violence

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and more stars showed up in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and NYC to protest gun violence in the March For Our Lives. See all the inspiring pics!

The March For Our Lives has officially begun, which means thousands of people have flocked to cities like Washington D.C. to protest the rampant gun violence in the United States that affects our youth. While the demonstration was organized by students, for students, there are plenty of others who are marching in solidarity. Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and more celebrities are calling for stricter gun laws so children — like the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students were murdered — don’t have to fear going to school any longer.

Demi took the stage in Washington D.C. to sing the meaningful song “Skyscraper” and blew everyone away with her powerful message while Miley was showing her support at the march with her family members. Superstar Paul McCartney of the Beatles was also seen at the march in New York. Paul spoke to CNN about how his former bandmate John Lennon was killed by gun violence in the same area he was marching and expressed that was one of the reasons ending gun violence is important to him. Like Demi, singers Common and Audra Day also took the stage in D.C. to show their support. SEE THE PICS OF CELEBRITIES AT MARCH FOR OUR LIVES HERE.

Amal and George Clooney previously pledged $500k to the cause. In a statement released on Feb. 19, George announced that he and his wife would be participating in the protest. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” the actor said in his statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The cast of Modern Family also let fans know that they would all show up to the organized protest. In a video released on March 8, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, and the rest of their co-stars announced that they stand with Parkland students and will be joining them in the March For Our Lives. ““We send our condolences and support to the people of Parkland,” Jesse started the clip. “And people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws,” continued Sarah. The rest of the cast continues: “your bravery and resolve in response to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope that someday our lawmakers will stop putting the interests of the NRA ahead of what’s best for our children. You’ve shown young people, you’ve shown everyone that it’s not just enough to like posts and retweet.”

We’re glad to see all of these celebs standing by Parkland survivors, as well as students all across America. Click through the gallery above to see which stars who protested gun violence alongside Parkland students.