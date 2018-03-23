Tiny Got A Sexy New Makeover To Lure T.I. Back Into Her Bedroom — Did It Work?

When Tiny started worrying again that T.I. could be straying, she didn’t freak out — she got to work. Here’s why she knew that a hot makeover would get T.I. back in bed!

When T.I. went to South by Southwest and didn’t invite Tiny to come with him, she majorly stressed out. What if Tip got tempted to cheat on her? Tiny, 42, has a crazy sex drive, one of her friends dished to HollywoodLife, and anytime her husband’s not around she’s convinced he’s stepping out on her! “Her imagination went into overdrive,” the friend told us EXCLUSIVELY.

Poor thing! But she figured out how to calm her nerves and not accuse Tip, 37, of doing anything wrong. “In the past, that’s how she would have handled it and they probably would have gotten in a huge fight,” Tiny’s friend said. “She’s working very hard to change her patterns.” So, what did Tiny do instead? Get a glam makeover to make sure her husband only had her on his mind!

Tiny showed off the results of her makeover on Instagram. She totally revamped her hair, trading in her typically long, luscious curls for side-swept, dark locks. The dark color looks incredible with her baby blue eyes. And, you know what? Tiny’s plan “Her plan worked like a charm because Tip loved her makeover.”

“He was all over her,” her friend gushed. “She got the attention she wanted in the bedroom and she’s back to feeling confident in her marriage. Tiny’s so happy that she turned what could have been a negative situation into a positive one.” Good for her. Everyone’s happy in this situation. Tiny looks like a million bucks, Tip’s obsessed with his hot wife, and she successfully quieted her anxiety. Life’s good in the Harris household right now!