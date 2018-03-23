Stanley Tucci: ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Star Expecting Baby #5, 2nd With Wife Felicity Blunt

At age 57, Stanley Tucci’s going to be a dad again! The actor & his wife, Emily’s Blunt’s sister, Felicity, are officially expecting baby #2 together — see her bump!

Stanley Tucci, 57, and his wife, Felicity Blunt, stepped out together at N.Y.C.'s Guggenheim Museum on March 22, confirming they're expecting their second child together! While the two never explicitly released a statement saying they're pregnant, Felicity's large baby bump was unmistakable, and she even cradled it for photos on the red carpet. SO exciting! This new little one will join Stanley and Felicity's 3-year-old son Matteo Oliver, along with Stanley's kids Camilla, 15, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18. Stanley was previously married to his late wife Kate, who died in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer.

For her baby bump reveal, Felicity, whose sister is actress Emily Blunt, 35, sported a multicolored V-neck dress complete with black embellished ankle-strap heels. Both expectant parents were smiling from ear-to-ear! Stanley and Felicity got engaged back in November 2011, five years after Stanley starred alongside Emily in The Devil Wears Prada, where he portrayed fan-favorite character Nigel. And if you’re wondering if Meryl Streep attended their August nuptials later that year — she did!

Following his wife’s death, Stanley opened up in a 2010 interview with NPR about the difficulties he and his children faced since Kate’s passing. “There’s all the blaming of yourself, which you can’t do, but you kind of do,” shared The Hunger Games actor, “and I’m just — I’m mostly sad.” He continued, “I’m sad for Kate that she can’t be here, and I’m sad for my children that they didn’t have the opportunity to spend more time with her because she was an extraordinary person.” Congrats again to Stanley and Felicity — we cannot wait to meet your little one!