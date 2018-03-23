Sofia Richie Loves Spending Time With Scott Disick’s Kids: Does She Want To Replace Kourtney?

Much to Kourtney Kardashian’s ire, ex Scott Disick’s GF Sofia Richie has been bonding with their three kids. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she wants to replace their own mom.

Scott Disick, 34, knows the one way he can totally piss off ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is by allowing his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie to spend time with their three young children. They’ve gone out to family dinners and hung out together so the kids know how much the teen means to their dad. So is Sofia really ready to step into a mom-like role and replace Kourtney? Nope! “Sofia feels more like a big sister than a parent to Scott‘s kids. She likes spending time with them and thinks they are fun and funny,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sofia has made it clear to Scott that she would love to have her own kids one day, and thinks he is a great father, but she has no intention on trying to replace Kourtney or be a step-mom to his kids . She loves hanging out with Scott with his kids , but has no plans to be their new step-mommy,” our insider adds. Sofia is actually closer in age to Scott’s 8-year-old son Mason than she is to her own boyfriend. She’s 11 years older than Mason, while Scott is 13 years older than Sofia. Yeah, that’s an ick factor.