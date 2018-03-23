Shawn Mendes Gushes Camila Cabello & Charlie Puth’s Support For ‘In My Blood’ Has Been ‘Amazing’

Shawn Mendes is opening up big time about his new song ‘In My Blood.’ HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at his new interview with Radio Disney! Brace yourselves, Mendes army!

Shawn Mendes, 19, stopped by Radio Disney for an interview about his latest song “In My Blood.” The full interview with Radio Disney’s Candice airs Friday, March 30, at 5 p.m. ET on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app. However, HollywoodLife has some amazing EXCLUSIVE quotes from the interview to hold you over until then. Shawn will also be hosting Radio Disney’s “Top 10 Countdown” on March 24 at 12 p.m. ET.

“It’s the first song I wrote for the album,” Shawn says in the interview. “To be honest, when I came into making new music my thought was ‘how do I beat my old music?’ Then I thought, I have to be very honest with myself and write music that is vulnerable and that is honest, and I’m just going to completely open up to everyone who is listening, which is a leap. I was nervous and scared the night before I released this because of how close it is to me. But to see the reaction and hear from friends and people I haven’t spoken to in a long time, reaching out to me and telling me how much the song means to them for their own reasons, makes it really special for me.”

He notes that he’s “more proud of this song than anything I’ve ever done. The reaction the last 48 hours has beat anything that I imagine it could have been. I’m so happy.” Shawn’s pals and fellow Radio Disney-friendly artists Charlie Puth, 26, and Camila Cabello, 21, have both shown their support for “In My Blood.” Shawn gushes that the support “is amazing, because I’ve never been so nervous for a song and I’m hearing that a lot from a lot of different people, so it’s been good.”

As for what the song is about, Shawn explains: “It’s about feeling closed in inside your own head and I put everything out on the line about how it felt for me, but everyone has their own version of that. It’s not sad, it’s about getting over that feeling.” He continues, “It gets sad because the song is dark but it doesn’t feel dark. It’s one of my most exciting records to play. I started rehearsing with the band the other day and this is going to be by far the most fun I’ve had playing a song.” He adds that he looked back on his childhood while trying to create the right sound for the song. “When I created it, I was thinking of reasons why I loved music when I was a kid,” Shawn notes. “I really loved those rock electric guitar type of anthems and that’s what I was aiming for.”

He wrote and produced the song with Teddy Geiger, 29. “I’ve never been so a part of something (like it) in my life,” Shawn says. “The night before, there were emotions and feelings that I’ve never had releasing music in the past and that meant something for me.” He also reveals how music helps him cope: “I think the biggest thing listening to other music is it’s the number one reminder that you’re not the only person feeling that way. And that’s why it’s important for me to write a song like this. I think as a musician it’s my job to write how I feel so people can relate and know they’re not the only person feeling that way.”