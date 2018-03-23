Clary has chosen her signature weapon on ‘Shadowhunters,’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the cast revealing what their personal weapon would be — from a magic wand to a bag of rocks!

Now that she’s an official Shadowhunter, Clary got the opportunity to choose her signature weapon during the season 3 premiere. She opted for a new set of daggers that Katherine McNamara says are her “favorite weapons I’ve ever fought with” in this EXCLUSIVE video. In honor of Clary’s big choice, the rest of the cast picked their signature weapons. Some of them are super sweet, while some of them will make you LOL.

Dominic Sherwood, who plays Jace, has a sentimental reason for choosing his perfect weapon: a stuffed bunny rabbit. “When I was a kid, I had a bunny rabbit. Not a real one, a teddy one,” he explains. “I used to carry him around everywhere and I lost him. Right when we were filming the beginning of season 3A, my grandfather passed away and my grandmother had got me another rabbit. It sounds silly because I’m 28, but like, if I have a rough day I go home and I just sort of sit next to him.”

Emeraude Toubia who plays Izzy, is keeping with the magical element of Shadowhunters. “I would probably choose a magic wand that can do my makeup every morning, that can get awesome outfits I can wear every day.” Harry Shum Jr., who plays Magnus, is a simple man. “Just give me like a shank, man,” he says. “That’s the easiest thing.”

Alicia Wainwright who plays Maya, wants a weapon that can help her fight bad guys and help her in the kitchen. “I’ll keep it less violent and go with the spatula, that way I can ice my cakes and I can stir my sauces, and then I can smack someone up if they’re being stupid,” she says. Alberto Rosende a.k.a. Simon, chooses a camera and reveals that he actually just bought co-star Isaiah Mustafa’s camera off of him!

Isaiah, who plays Luke, opts for a cell phone and a cell phone case that “does not break,” while Matthew Daddario, a.k.a. Alec, is down for just a “bag of rocks.” Shadowhunters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.