8 Times Selena Gomez Has Shut Down Haters With Inspiring Messages

Selena Gomez is truly inspiring. The singer and actress has been to hell and back, and still holds her head high. Read her most incredible quotes here!

Haters, back off; Selena Gomez, 25, isn’t paying you any mind! Selena has experienced her fair share of undeserved scrutiny since her Disney Channel days. Everyone’s a critic, and for some reason, so-called fans on social media think they should tell Selena how to live her life, how to dress and act, how much she should weigh…the list goes on. Despite that drama, Selena has been able to shrug it off, and even impart a little wisdom on her fans!

Seriously; Selena is a true inspiration. Do you remember her incredible speech at the 2016 American Music Awards? It was Selena’s first public appearance after ending her Revival tour early to focus on her mental and physical health. Selena suffers from Lupus, and related depression and anxiety. She needed a break! Her first time back in the spotlight was to accept the Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock award at the AMAs, and she used her time onstage to let her fans know something special:

“…I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here [holds chest]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love. I have to say thank you so much to my fans because you guys are so damn loyal and I don’t know what I did to deserve you. If you are broken you do not have to stay broken,” she said, in part.

Recently, she shared a positive message on Instagram after “fans” could only focus on the large scar on her leg (from her kidney transplant surgery) even though she was looking gorgeous in a bikini. She wrote on Instagram, “The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”

Scroll through our gallery above for more inspirational quotes from Selena Gomez!