Paris Hilton ‘Frantic’ As She Lost Her $2 Million Dollar Engagement Ring While Partying In Miami

Uh oh! Paris Hilton was partying so hard in a Miami club that her $2 million engagement ring went flying off her finger. We’ve got the details of the frantic search for the 20 carat diamond.

Paris Hilton might want to think about getting her 20 carat diamond engagement ring re-sized as the massive bauble went flying off of her finger while she was dancing the night away in a Miami club. It left the 37-year-old heiress frantic and distraught as security combed the place for her prized possession from fiance Chris Zylka, 32. “Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there,” a witness at the 50,000 square foot Mana Wynwood tells Page Six.

The source tells the site that Chris remained “astonishingly calm” while searching for the ring with a big security team. Paris meanwhile was “in floods of tears” that her beloved $2 million rock might be gone forever. It was custom-made to resemble the engagement ring of her mom Kathy that Paris is so fond of. Miracles do happen, as her glimmering bauble was found in an ice bucket several tables away.

“Security started an exhaustive search of the VIP area with torches, led by Chris and with the help of other patrons. There was a frantic scramble with everyone looking for it, people were crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people’s feet, and under seats. Miraculously they found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down,” the witness told the site. “It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger.”

At the time she lost her ring, Paris was getting down to British trance DJ duo Above & Beyond. It sounds like they saw the search go down as they tweeted to her @ ParisHilton nice to meet you and glad you found your ring” on March 23.

Just look at the size of that massive diamond! We can see why Paris was so distraught that she might have lost it forever.