Paris Hilton Reveals If She Invited Former BFF Nicole Richie To Wedding & Teases ‘Simple Life’ Reboot

Paris Hilton is about to tie the knot with hunky actor Chris Zylka, and we’re dying to know: will former bestie Nicole Richie be by her side?! Here’s the answer!

Paris Hilton, 36, is hard at work planning her wedding to Chris Zylka, 32, and she dished on the guest list in a March 22 interview! “All my girls will be invited. Right now, we’re just picking out the dress and the location,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the launch of the boohoo.com spring collection at the Dream Hollywood. Okay, so who’s coming?

Great news: Paris went on to confirm that “Nicole Richie, her Simple Life partner in crime, and Britney Spears are on the guest list,” as the site also reports, along with Kim Kardashian. “There’s so much to plan so I just can’t wait. It’s a really exciting time for everyone!” the reality star and entrepreneur added.

But wait, there’s more — Paris also addressed rumors that The Simple Life, which ended in August 2007, would eventually be making a comeback. “They’ve been talking about it and they asked me,” she told the site. “I feel like I had so much fun doing it but I’m focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn’t have time to go over to a farm again and do that.” Fair enough.

“But it was so much fun and it’s such a hilarious show,” Paris admitted. “I still watch it. It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.” You never know — it could happen one day!