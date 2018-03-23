Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Reportedly Split After 2-Year Romance

So heartbreaking — a new report claims Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have broken up after dating for more than two years. Get all the details, here!

Another day, another Hollywood breakup. This time, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 25, and Miami Dolphins player Danny Amendola, 32, seem to be the victims, as Barstool Sports’ “Chicks In The Office” claim the couple split earlier this month. After dating for more than two years, Danny allegedly unfollowed Olivia on Instagram and has since deleted all of their pics together. She, on the other hand, has yet to do the same, so this potential split may still be fresh — if it even is a breakup, but more on that later. A writer from Barstool Sports (one of the “Chicks In The Office”) was first to notice the change on Danny’s Instagram and quickly alerted her followers as to what she had found. “I do not want to alarm but it seems Danny Amendola has unfollowed Olivia Culpo on Instagram and has deleted their pics together,” she tweeted on March 23.

Obviously, an unfollow doesn’t necessarily mean this couple has parted ways. After all, Kourtney Kardashian recently did the same thing with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, but they’re still together. Kourtney later started following Younes again, so the same could happen for Danny and Olivia. All we’re saying is there’s still hope for these two, despite the drastic changes to Danny’s Instagram account. Even so, HollywoodLife.com has reached out to their reps for comment, but we have not yet received any responses.

Danny Amendola has unfollowed Olivia Culpo on Instagram and has deleted all of their pics together 😨 💔 pic.twitter.com/YAxJCmXNMh — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 23, 2018

Olivia and Danny, who recently played in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, started dating in February 2016, less than a year after she broke up with Nick Jonas, whom she also dated for two years.