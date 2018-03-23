National Puppy Day: 30 Cutest Pics Of Celebs & Their Dogs — Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More

Happy National Puppy Day! This adorable holiday deserves to be celebrated, so grab your furry friend and click through this gallery of our favorite celebs spending time with their dogs!

There’s a holiday for just about everything, and while some of them are pretty strange, others deserve their recognition. Today, March 23, is one of those days because it’s National Puppy Day! We decided to celebrate this exciting occasion by rounding up 30 photos of our favorite stars showing love to their fur babies. From Kylie Jenner to Gigi Hadid, tons of famous dog owners can’t get enough of their pets!

Ariana Grande is the ultimate dog mom. While you may already be familiar with her Beagle-Chihuahua mix pup Toulouse, she’s actually the proud owner of nine dogs. That’s right — NINE. In addition to Toulouse, her furry fam consists of Fawkes, Pignoli, Ophelia, Coco, Sirius, Cinnamon, Strauss, and Lafayette. Each pup is unique — some are big, others are small, there’s a few mixed breeds, basically they’re as diverse as you can get when it comes to owning a dog squad. The best part is she adopted all of them to give them each a loving forever home.

One of Ariana’s pups even won an award for being super cute. At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, fans were given the opportunity to vote for the Cutest Musician’s Pet for the first time ever. The nominees consisted of Demi Lovato‘s dog Batman, Bebe Rexha‘s dog Bear Rexha, Katy Perry‘s dog Nugget, Taylor Swift‘s cat Olivia, Miley Cyrus‘ pig Pig Pig, and Ariana’s pup Toulouse. After Paris Hilton announced Toulouse as the winner of the category, the show cut to a video “directed by Ariana Grande” that showed her furry friend sitting on a director’s chair covered in flowers. A caption popped up under the dog that said, “Thank you.”

If you’re a dog lover, click through the gallery above to see pics of celebs with their cute canines! Sorry cat people — you’ll have to wait until Oct. 29 to celebrate National Cat Day.