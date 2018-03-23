See Pics
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle’s $600 Velvet Shoes In Ireland Have The Internet Freaking Out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Northern Ireland, UK - 23 Mar 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative 'Amazing the Space'. The event will see young people sharing their aspirations for a peaceful future, not just at home, but on a worldwide basis, and will showcase the ground-breaking cross community and reconciliation work from young people across Northern Ireland. Likely to watch the performances before meeting young people to hear about their 'Peace Pledges'. WEARING VICTORIA BECKHAM SWEATER AND GRETA CONSTANTINE SKIRT AND MACKAGE COAT SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Commonwealth Day observance service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 12 Mar 2018
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Birmingham, UK - 08 Mar 2018 Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will firstly attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day, which aims to inspire the next generation of young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). Hosted by social enterprise Stemettes, the event will bring together female students from local secondary schools and include interactive activities, a panel discussion, speed networking opportunities with local businesses, and information on work experience, apprenticeships, A-level choices, and university degrees in STEM. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will join the young women as they take part in building apps and touchpads, before hearing more about their motivations to pursue STEM subjects. WEARING J CREW J.CREW COAT ALL SAINT SWEATER BAG BY ALTUZARRA View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Meghan looked gorgeous in a tailored outfit in Ireland on March 23, stunning in blush coat, green skirt, and velvet (!) pumps! See her entire look below.

Meghan Markle, 36, is already a style icon, and she’s not even officially in the royal family! Prince Harry’s fiancee looked chic and sophisticated during a surprise appearance in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 23. She exited the car gracefully, wearing a green pencil skirt by Greta Constantine (the Kace skirt), an off white sweater by Victoria Beckham, and a coat by Mackage. The coat was a stunning color — it was like a blush and greige mixed together. The brand calls it Sand, and the style, the Mai Belted Wool Coat with Waterfall Collar, is $750. For accessories, she carried a Charlotte Elizabeth bag and wore velvet Jimmy Choo pumps. Velvet was a SUPER hot trend last fall and Meghan just propelled the trend into spring!

It was first reported that Meghan was wearing Prada’s velvet pumps, but it has been confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that she is actually wearing the ROMY style by Jimmy Choo. We LOVE the velvet look and are thrilled that Meghan’s wearing it into spring. The rust is also such an unexpected color, but it totally works, almost as a neutral. This style of shoe comes in suede, patent leather, and glitter. The exact style Meghan wore is not available for purchase, but made to order ROMY shoes start at $750, but similar styles are available for $595. She skipped the jewelry for this appearance, aside from that stunning engagement ring! Her hair was super casual — messy and undone, but pulled back into a low updo. That easy, breezy style is becoming a signature, and it’s so different from Kate Middleton‘s trademark blowout.

We are in love with Meghan’s latest look! See more pics in the gallery above!