‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Brandi & Renee Question Amber Portwood’s Sobriety

We already knew Amber Portwood liked to cause drama in the ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ house, but she took things to a whole new level during the March 23 episode.

Amber Portwood, what are your housemates going to do with you? During the March 23 episode of Marriage Boot Camp, the Teen Mom OG star not only started an argument with Brandi Glanville in the kitchen one morning, but during a house meeting with Divorce Court‘s Judge Toler, she exposed a secret Brandi’s dad had told her in confidence. When Dr. V asked Brandi how it felt to hear her dad tell the entire house that she was an “escort”, Amber interjected and said, “Well, he told me that privately in the kitchen too.” While we commend Amber for sharing the information, it was probably not the right time nor place to do so. And Renee Graziano agreed. She fired back at Amber by screaming at her and telling her to mind her own business. Amber seemed confused and later bashed Renee while having a private conversation with Matt, but the episode ended before any major drama happened.

This week was all about the housemates “undergoing a terrifying task”, and by terrifying we mean they were forced to get attacked by guard dogs. Certain people were given the option to take the place of their family members in the activity, but not everyone did so. For instance, Matt willingly took Amber’s place in the task, while Brandi’s dad and Renee refused to take their family members’ spots. Everyone had fun watching the others get taken down by the guard dogs, but we can only imagine it hurt a bit. Brandi even said she’d probably have a major bruise when she wakes up the next morning.

Anyway, the most shocking admission of the night came when Matt told Brandi and Renee about all the pills Amber’s allegedly taking to stabilize her mood. And when they heard what she’s been taking, they said she’s clearly not sober. We, as viewers, couldn’t hear what pill it was because the show bleeped it out, but it sure was shocking. Renee agreed that Amber can’t label herself as sober, but she also got mad at Matt for exposing Amber’s secrets.

