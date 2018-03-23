Kylie Jenner Takes A Mom Break & Rocks Thigh-High Boots For Girls’ Night With Kendall & Kourtney

Enjoying a ‘dinner party,’ Kylie Jenner slipped out of the house & into some fierce boots — leaving her daughter Stormi with a sitter. See her epic mom-night-out pic!

Looks like mama’s got her groove back! Less than two months after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, 20, hit the town once again for a night of fun with her girls. The new mom was joined by BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, and sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Of course the foursome couldn’t resist posing for a mirror selfie while they were out, and of COURSE each reality star looked fabulous. Click here to see Kendall and Kylie’s hottest pics together.

Kourtney shared the image via Instagram on March 23, captioning it, “little dinner party.” In the glam shot, Kylie can be seen serving up her best model look while rocking a black mini dress, knee-high boots, and and white jacket. Her hair was casually styled in a messy topknot. Meanwhile, Kourt and Kendall both had on light-wash jeans and black shoes. Kourtney also wore a long black jacket and crop top that perfectly highlighted her abs. Jordyn was the odd-woman out, as she sported a white button-down top paired with khaki pants and black sneakers.

Per Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the GNO went down at Mr. Chow near LA. Although Kylie is a new mom with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, the makeup mogul’s social life has still remained vibrant. After all, this fun dinner was the second time this week she stepped out sans baby. Earlier, on March 19, both Kylie and Travis were spotted indulging in Aloha Pineapple smoothies and oatmeal at a Jamba Juice in West Hollywood. Later, they continued their couple alone time and dined at Sweet Chick in Hollywood.

Making sure they have time for their relationship, Kylie and Travis also spent time in Miami earlier this month. During their getaway, they were photographed snuggling together on a boat as they arrived at a restaurant. Kylie reportedly loves being a mom though, and Jordyn recently raved about her BBF’s parenting skills on March 21 while speaking to People magazine at the Boohoo Block Party in Hollywood.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Jordyn said. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”