Kylie Jenner Posts First Real Selfies With Baby Stormi, Who Looks More Like Her Mama Every Day

Kylie Jenner just posted her first selfies with Stormi Webster & they are beyond cute! Check out the pics that show just how much Stormi & Kylie look alike here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is one proud mama! Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul posted a total of three black-and-white selfies with baby Stormi Webster, along with the sweet caption, “stormiiiiiiiii🖤.” That’s right, you’re looking at the very first selfie Kylie has ever posted with her adorable newborn! In addition to the overall cuteness of these pics, you can’t help but notice how more similar Stormi and Kylie look with each new photo the new mom posts! Check out all three selfies that Kylie just posted in our gallery of baby Stormi above!

We reported earlier how Kylie recently took a break from all her mom duties to have a girls’ night out with Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. According to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, their epic night out together went down at Mr. Chow near Los Angeles. In a pic Kourtney posted of the three of them on Instagram, Kylie wore a black mini dress, knee-high boots and a white jacket. Just judging from the pic, the three of them looked like they were having a blast!

However, things have been a little tense with one of her other sisters. A Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kylie had to defend one of Travis Scott’s new tattoos to Kim Kardashian, 37. “Kylie is so happy with Travis right now, she’s absolutely crazy about him and thinks everything he does is genius,” our source said. “She’s even defending his new face tattoo. He got the word ‘Free’ tatted under his eye and it’s a little shocking. Kylie ended up getting into a fight with Kim over it because she let it be known that she does not approve.” While you wait for the next cute selfie Kylie shares of Stormi, click here to see pics of the cutest Kardashian kids!

