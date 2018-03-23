Want to know where are all of your favorite celebs will be seated at the upcoming Kids’ Choice Awards? Check out HL’s EXCLUSIVE pics of the seating chart!

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards are just around the corner, and HollywoodLife.com has gotten EXCLUSIVE pics that show exactly where all of your favorite stars will be watching the ceremony. In our photos of the event’s seating chart, you can clearly see that Camila Cabello, 21, will be seated next to N.E.R.D. and in front of Zendaya, 21, and Hailey Steinfeld, 21. Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott, 42, will be right next to Jaden Smith, 19. And you can just imagine the hilarious banter that will ensue in the row that Channing Tatum, 37, Nikki Bella, 34, and Kristen Bell, 37, will be sitting in. And just one row back will be Heidi Klum, 44, herself! As you can see, the evening’s ceremony is guaranteed to be a star-studded affair! Eager to find out which other celebs will be making an appearance? Then go ahead and check out all the seating arrangements in our gallery above!

We reported earlier about how the full list of nominees for 2018 features some of Hollywood’s finest. Will Zendaya win Favorite Movie Actress? Will Camila take home the prize for Favorite Breakout Artist? Time, and not a lot of it, will tell! While it’s still up in the air which celebs will win big, with John Cena, 40, taking on host duties, we know it’s going to be a hilarious night to remember.

If you’re curious as to when you can watch the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, wonder no further! The ceremony will go down on Saturday, Mar. 24 at 8pm EST on Nickelodeon. While you eagerly wait to see which of your favorite starts take home an orange blimp, click here to see the hottest hunks of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.