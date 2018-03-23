Justin Bieber’s 17 Wackiest Instagram Posts Of All-Time

Remember the time Justin Bieber posted his own mugshot to Instagram? Or, how about the time he posted a selfie holding his junk? — We’ve rounded up Bieber’s craziest Instagram posts!

Justin Bieber, 24, is one of the most followed people on Instagram in the entire world. With 98+ followers on IG, the Biebs must be doing something right! And, you know that old saying, “sex sells?” — Well, that’s not always the case. Yes, Bieber does post excessive shirtless photos (which we’re not complaining), but most of his Instagram content contains hilarious, random bizarre posts. Have you taken the time to look through his feed? — If so, you’ve probably seen the singer hugging a tree, throwing up the deuces at the dentist, touching his nipples while poolside, or that photo he posted a photoshopped pic of his head on a Halsey‘s… Check out Bieber’s wildest Instagram posts in our attached gallery!

Did you know that Bieber is a big fan of throwbacks? He loves them so much, he once posted a side by side “then and now” photo, which showed his smiling mugshot next to a current photo of him smiling. Oh, how times changed! And, speaking of side by side shots, the Biebs posed a photo of him making funny faces in public. We can only imagine the people who saw this one in action…

While Justin Bieber keeps us guessing a lot with his cryptic posts, the singer really is an open book. Just recently, he showed off his acne on social media, proving that stars are just like us. The Biebs is never afraid to poke fun at himself and get vulnerable with his 98 million followers and that’s what we love most about him!

Take a look through our attached gallery for these candid Bieber moments and more! Then, tell us which photo was your favorite!